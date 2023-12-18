Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $108.14 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,704 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $108,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.