Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $124.28 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $124,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $435.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.80 and its 200-day moving average is $390.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

