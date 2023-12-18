Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $62.59 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 946,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.63% of A. O. Smith worth $62,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE AOS opened at $79.20 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

