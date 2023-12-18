Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $69.39 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,830 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $69,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

