Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $78 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,438 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $78,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

