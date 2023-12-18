Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $84,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,906,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 0.0 %

TRMB opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,164 shares of company stock worth $769,549. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

