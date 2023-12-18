Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $59,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.08.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.30 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

