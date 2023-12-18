Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,121 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $57,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.0 %

APD stock opened at $270.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

