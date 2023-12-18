Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,009 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.35% of ANSYS worth $89,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

