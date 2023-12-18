Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,908 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CL opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

