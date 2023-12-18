W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $832.94

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $832.94 and last traded at $832.57, with a volume of 38379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $823.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $767.43 and a 200 day moving average of $738.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

