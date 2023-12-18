Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.84. 349,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 558,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 53.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

