Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 629 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.