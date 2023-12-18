Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $889,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,235,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000.

FNDB stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

