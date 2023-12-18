Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

