Wade Financial Advisory Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 17.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

