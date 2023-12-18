Wade Financial Advisory Inc Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

