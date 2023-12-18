Walker Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 19.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Walker Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $262,424,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.47. 50,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,124. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

