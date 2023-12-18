Walker Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walker Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 331,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

