Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $154.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,248. Waste Connections has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

