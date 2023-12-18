Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $23,155.50 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $23,155.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.49. 1,128,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.