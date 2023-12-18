Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$86.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.65.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$83.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total value of C$8,340,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. Insiders have sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

