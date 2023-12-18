Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.67.

NYSE COR opened at $200.33 on Thursday. Cencora has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cencora by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

