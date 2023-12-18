Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.