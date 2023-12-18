Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.