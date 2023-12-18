Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
