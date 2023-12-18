Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GDO opened at $12.52 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

