Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.