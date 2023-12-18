Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.