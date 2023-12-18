Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

