Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 29th

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HYI opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.01.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
