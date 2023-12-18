Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 29th

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HYI opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

