Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE DMO opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

