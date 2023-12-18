Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE DMO opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.