Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHF opened at $6.37 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

