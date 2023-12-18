Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHF opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

