Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 57,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 74,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

