Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Director Purchases $18,334.50 in Stock

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) Director Pete Lapaseotes bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,616.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Where Food Comes From stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.38. 1,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.60. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $15.70.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

