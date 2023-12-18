William Blair Begins Coverage on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,863,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,069,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,808. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

