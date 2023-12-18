William Marsh Rice University Purchases New Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. UiPath makes up about 0.4% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 7.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,582,776 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,650. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 0.0 %

PATH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

