Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $70.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.54. 24,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,942. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

