WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 29,847 shares.The stock last traded at $48.51 and had previously closed at $48.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

The firm has a market cap of $521.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,064,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 175,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 551.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 143,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $5,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,644 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

