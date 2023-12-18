WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.63

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 159148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
