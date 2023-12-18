WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.21

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 441557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

