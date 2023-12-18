WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.21

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $70.13, with a volume of 441557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
