Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.49

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 179257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.12.

Wix.com Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

