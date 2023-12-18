WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,870 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $146.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

