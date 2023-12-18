WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.81 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.