WJ Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 262,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $99.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

