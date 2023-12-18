Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading 4.5% Higher

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 214,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,161,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $747.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -10.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

