Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,147 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 1,532.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

