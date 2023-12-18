Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 668 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,448 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,162,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

