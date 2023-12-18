Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYGH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

