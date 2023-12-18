Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.00. 1,091,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

