Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,973 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $613.38. 432,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $617.61. The company has a market cap of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.29 and a 200 day moving average of $509.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

